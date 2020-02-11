Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Global  

A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April.

The New IRA said it carried out the killing.

The 52-year-old man charged with murder will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
