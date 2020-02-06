Peter Weber and The Bachelor 'Ghost' Parody
Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:45s - Published
1 hour ago < > Embed
Peter Weber and The Bachelor 'Ghost' Parody
Peter Weber and 'The Bachelor' take a trip back in Oscar history with this parody of the iconic scene from 'Ghost.'
Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Peter Weber and The Bachelor 'Ghost' Parody
Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.
Stream Peter Weber and The Bachelor 'Ghost' Parody instantly.
Recent related news from verified sources
"The Bachelor" is guilty of a huge fashion faux pas -- or a digital one, anyway -- sloppily covering... TMZ.com - Published 6 days ago Also reported by • E! Online
During the Oscars, ABC dropped a little something for Bachelor Nation. The new commercial for The... E! Online - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • Just Jared • AceShowbiz
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Deleted Scene: Another Model Joins the Bachelor Photo Shoot
During the Cosmopolitan photo shoot, Cosmo editor-in-chief decides to call in another model to join Bachelor Peter Weber and the ladies. Her name is Rosie, and she's going to get a tight grip on Peter..
Credit: ABC Duration: 01:07 Published 1 hour ago
Peter Picks His Final Four
The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are ready to meet your family. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley take on the season’s last episode before hometowns, including the least likely to win a poetry..
Credit: Here To Make Friends Duration: 08:57 Published 20 hours ago