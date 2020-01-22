Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I"

Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 23:53s - Published < > Embed
Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, 'I vs I'

Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I"

His most expansive and eclectic album yet, on "I vs I" Alex Ebert unfolds a conceptual narrative that explores the many facets of the human experience, through the lens of a deteriorating relationship and the eventual phoenix-like rise back into the warmth of a new love.

Ebert’s second solo record since 2011, the album tackles heady topics with a range of sounds just as immense and runs the gamut of human emotions and desires.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Ebert Gets A Sense Of Freedom From Being On Stage [Video]Alex Ebert Gets A Sense Of Freedom From Being On Stage

Musician Alex Ebert describes how the stage is his safe space in the midst of battling suicidal depression and dealing with societal pressures as an artist. BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:28Published

Multi-Instrumentalist G. Love Breaks Down His Latest Album, 'The Juice' [Video]Multi-Instrumentalist G. Love Breaks Down His Latest Album, "The Juice"

On his new album, "The Juice," masterful multi-instrumentalist G. Love worked with four-time Grammy award winner Keb’ Mo’ and a slew of special guests to craft a unique sound that blends elements..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.