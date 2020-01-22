Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I"

His most expansive and eclectic album yet, on "I vs I" Alex Ebert unfolds a conceptual narrative that explores the many facets of the human experience, through the lens of a deteriorating relationship and the eventual phoenix-like rise back into the warmth of a new love.

Ebert’s second solo record since 2011, the album tackles heady topics with a range of sounds just as immense and runs the gamut of human emotions and desires.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"