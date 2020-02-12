Global  

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

ET Canada has all the details on former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who was indicted again on six new charges stemming from the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred almost a year ago.
After his case is re-examined by a special prosecutor, the former 'Empire' actor has been indicted on...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NewsyBillboard.comDelawareonlineUSATODAY.comJust JaredPinkNewsReutersJerusalem PostCBS NewsNPRNYTimes.com



Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports [Video]Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

A special prosecutor said the charges are connected to &quot;four separate false reports&quot; that the actor made to the Chicago Police Department.

Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago for Alleged Hate Crime Hoax | THR News [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago for Alleged Hate Crime Hoax | THR News

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

