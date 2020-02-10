Global  

2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

The 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology show has been cancelled after a growing number of firms, including BT and Facebook, pulled out over coronavirus fears.

The show was due to take place at the end of February.
