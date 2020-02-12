Global  

VIDEO: Lehigh County man charged for making bomb threats

A man from Lehigh County faces federal charges in connection with bomb threats made against the Lehigh Valley International Airport, the Lehigh Valley Mall and a local restaurant
>>>rob vaughn: a man from lehigh county faces federal charges in connection with bomb threats made against the lehigh valley international airport, the lehigh valley mall and a local restaurant.

U-s attorneys say 60-year-old donald haas of south whitehall township made the threats by telephone on may 17th.

In one of the calls... authorities say he gave false information about carrying a bomb onto an airplane.

If convicted, haas could face decades




