Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mobile World Congress > 'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

It is “way too early” to say if the coronavirus outbreak has been contained, the WHO said on Wednesday as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 'Way too early' to predict end of outbreak, WHO says

The outbreak "could still go in any direction" despite a slowdown in new Chinese infections, WHO...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Activepopster

Jay RT @ABSCBNNews: 'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19: WHO https://t.co/1KsWvUOeJf 4 minutes ago

YohkoHatada

Yohko Hatada EMLS RI #covid-19 #Coronavirus: 'Way too early' to predict end of outbreak, WHO says Are cruise ships really 'floating Pet… https://t.co/Eu5MVfdl0X 12 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano 'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19: WHO https://t.co/lhxoTTCvaY via @ABSCBNNews 24 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next The #UN health agency on Wednesday #cautioned it was way too early to say whether #COVID-19 might have peaked or wh… https://t.co/Ec8c4Zpg8l 33 minutes ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster "This outbreak could go in any direction," -World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:… https://t.co/s35VKNB0i4 34 minutes ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News 'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19: WHO https://t.co/1KsWvUOeJf 39 minutes ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews 'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled… https://t.co/SedX78vkkW 1 hour ago

HotNewsNaija

Latest News Plus COVID-19: @WHO Says ‘Way Too Early’ To Predict End Of Novel #Coronavirus #worldpowers #climatesecurity #breaking… https://t.co/ic8q9Ea3Oa 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Forrester’s O’Connell: Data Privacy Is a ‘Big Force’ Shaping the Future of Advertising [Video]Forrester’s O’Connell: Data Privacy Is a ‘Big Force’ Shaping the Future of Advertising

SAN JUAN, PR– Forrester Research vp and principal analyst Joanna O’Connell believes that she was early to the topic when she and her colleague researched the cross-channel video advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:52Published

WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China [Video]WHO says too early to say coronavirus peaking in China

World Health Organization (WHO) official Mike Ryan said there had been a constant increase in coronavirus cases in Hubei province, at the centre of the outbreak, but that increase had not been seen in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.