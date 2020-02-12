Sonic The Hedgehog movie - How To Draw Sonic

Gotta draw fast!

Draw along with #SonicMovie artist and designer Tyson Hesse as he shows you how you can draw Sonic The Hedgehog at home.

Don't miss Sonic The Hedgehog when it speeds into theatres February 14!

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.

In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

