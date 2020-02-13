Arkansas Couple Refills Same Box Of Chocolate Every Valentine's Day for Decades

Arvel and Gail Ross go to Kopper Kettle Candies in Van Buren every year around Valentine's Day to fill a box they've had for more than 25 years.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kids get super creative with their Valentine's Day boxes Valentine's Day boxes are no longer just a shoe box with a slot for the cards. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:12Published 2 hours ago TEASER: Still need a gift for Valentine's Day? Shop these items with fast delivery! We’ve all procrastinated at some points in our lives, and sometimes it just happens that you don’t have the time to run out and buy a gift. We’re here to help you out — every one of our.. Credit: ITK Finds VODs Duration: 01:13Published 3 hours ago