13 people killed after bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

13 people killed after bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

13 people killed after bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

In a tragic accident, 13 people were killed when a bus and a truck collided on the Agra-Lucknow expressway.
13 dead, 31 injured after bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh

At least 13 people died and 31 got injured after a truck collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow...
16 killed in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

At least 16 people were killed and around 20 injured in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway...
