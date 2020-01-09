Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ford-Toyota Air Bag Recall

Ford-Toyota Air Bag Recall

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Ford-Toyota Air Bag RecallFord-Toyota Air Bag Recall
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ford-Toyota Air Bag Recall

(--deron--)ford motor company is adding more than 816- thousand vehicles in north america to the takata air bag inflator recall.ford says the latest callback covers the mustang from model years 2005 to 2009 and 2012... as well as the ford fusion, lincoln zephyr and lincoln m-k-z from model years 2006 to 2009 and 2012.

All have front passenger air bag inflators made by takata that can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel.

Deron//toyota is also issuing recalls due to the takata airbags.the company says the recall spans 543-thousand vehicles in the u-s.... including various models of sedans and s-u-vs made between 2006 and 2012.the recall also includes some lexus models.all have front passenger air bag inflators made by takata.

Overall, more than 100 million vehicles involving 17 automakers have been recalled worldwide due to defective takata air bag inflators, including 69 million in the u-s alone.16 people have died worldwide from the problem.



Recent related news from verified sources

Audi recalls 107K US vehicles for new Takata air bag problem

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 107,000 older vehicles sold by its Audi luxury brand...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga [Video]Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga

Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles worldwide to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published

Takata Recalling Another 10M Defective Airbags [Video]Takata Recalling Another 10M Defective Airbags

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.