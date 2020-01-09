Ford-Toyota Air Bag Recall

(--deron--)ford motor company is adding more than 816- thousand vehicles in north america to the takata air bag inflator recall.ford says the latest callback covers the mustang from model years 2005 to 2009 and 2012... as well as the ford fusion, lincoln zephyr and lincoln m-k-z from model years 2006 to 2009 and 2012.

All have front passenger air bag inflators made by takata that can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel.

Deron//toyota is also issuing recalls due to the takata airbags.the company says the recall spans 543-thousand vehicles in the u-s.... including various models of sedans and s-u-vs made between 2006 and 2012.the recall also includes some lexus models.all have front passenger air bag inflators made by takata.

Overall, more than 100 million vehicles involving 17 automakers have been recalled worldwide due to defective takata air bag inflators, including 69 million in the u-s alone.16 people have died worldwide from the problem.