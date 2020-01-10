Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race Pat Kessler breaks down what we can expect in the lead-up to Super Tuesday (1:55). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 12, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on January 10, 2020