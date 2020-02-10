Global  

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

The total number of deaths at the epicenter of the coronavirus, in Hubei province, rose to 1,310 after 242 new deaths were announced.

Libby Hogan reports.
