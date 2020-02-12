Rick Moranis to star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Rick Moranis to star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot After a 24-year hiatus from acting, Moranis is stepping back into the spotlight to revisit one of his most iconic roles.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jan Herbst RT @IGN: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis is ending his long retirement to appear in Disney's upcoming sequel. https://t.co/oEbLF… 5 minutes ago EnterpriserSuite Rick #Moranis #Reportedly #Inks #Deal for New ‘Honey, I #Shrunk the Kids’ #Movie #Rick Moranis, beloved star of cla… https://t.co/tCylJjeGSl 11 minutes ago Kev🤘 RT @getFANDOM: Disney convinces Rick Moranis to come out of retirement for ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ live-action theatrical sequel from OG… 20 minutes ago Mads I. Blücher RT @nypost: Rick Moranis will star in 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel https://t.co/omaDGaQlJw https://t.co/nR7npdtzsL 41 minutes ago Gamecreeper Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis is ending his long retirement to appear in Disney's upcoming sequel. https://t.co/9gtMGSlugI 45 minutes ago