Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism Natalie Portman is determined to create more work for female directors after actress and activist Rose McGowan criticised her for wearing a red carpet statement cape to the Oscars, featuring the names of the women who missed out on nominations.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Canoe Natalie Portman is determined to create more work for female directors after actress and activist Rose McGowan crit… https://t.co/wqALOdt9IQ 1 hour ago CanoeShowbiz Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan’s #Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/CJgcDkVH92 @rosemcgowan… https://t.co/PDGwu7aw4n 2 hours ago MSN Singapore Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/iGnTN6YqhC https://t.co/ttFM5i8E49 4 hours ago SudburyStar Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/DvFNWFMfae 4 hours ago UK Film Work Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/hV6gLt8XbO https://t.co/NppywksjDr 5 hours ago The Province Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/NOZRAQ0YGn 6 hours ago twosheeep Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan’s Oscars outfit criticism - https://t.co/u5PlttYkpM 7 hours ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism https://t.co/iG22tJOFqk 8 hours ago