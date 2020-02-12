Global  

Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism

Natalie Portman is determined to create more work for female directors after actress and activist Rose McGowan criticised her for wearing a red carpet statement cape to the Oscars, featuring the names of the women who missed out on nominations.
