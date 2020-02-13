Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reported Expecting

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reported Expecting

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reported Expecting

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reported Expecting

According to Entertainment Tonight and other outlets, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas expecting their first child

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together....
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineJust Jared JrIndiaTimesZee NewsDaily CallerIndian ExpressExtraIndependent


Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. The...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineZee NewsIndian ExpressExtraIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ingmarbergmanz

Benjamin Reyes RT @fox35orlando: CONGRATS! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, multiple sources reported. This will be the young… 13 hours ago

Ohemajosefine

OhemaJosefine #newpost Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 The word on the street is that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting a little bun… https://t.co/7spGa4fKRu 16 hours ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, multiple sources reported Wednesday. https://t.co/w01FvJbr6A 16 hours ago

just_katrinaa

« Katrina » i don’t believe no joe jonas sophie turner pregnancy until they say. too many times have pregnancies been “reported… https://t.co/khZwb3iAyb 17 hours ago

hannahspayne

Hannah Payne It’s being reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting. And***the idea of Joe as a dad 😍 17 hours ago

RadioNOW1009

RadioNOW 100.9 It's being reported that @joejonas and #SophieTurner are expecting! OMG! Please let this be true! Details here -… https://t.co/rEm1UNxLTc 17 hours ago

JuliaFello

Julia Fello TMJ4 RT @FOX9: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, multiple sources reported Wednesday. https://t.co/8PKMrBuYQa 18 hours ago

FOX9

FOX 9 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, multiple sources reported Wednesday. https://t.co/8PKMrBuYQa 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sophie Turner pregnant? [Video]Sophie Turner pregnant?

Sophie Turner is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, although the couple have not confirmed the news themselves.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting a baby [Video]Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting a baby

The news is being reported by Just Jared and multiple other sources.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.