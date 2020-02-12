Global  

Madsen survives heat to win South American leg of World Marathon Challenge

Kristina Madsen holds an eight minute lead going into the seventh marathon in seven days on seven continents.
SHOWS: FORTALEZA, BRAZIL (FEBRUARY 12, 2020) (FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

AERIAL OF BEACH AND CITY 2.

START OF MARATHON 3.

AERIAL OF COMPETITORS 4.

RUNNERS PASSING CAMERA 5.

EVENTUAL WINNER KRISTINA MADSEN (18) RUNNING PAST 6.

MADSEN RUNNING 7.

MADSEN SOAKING HER HEAD WITH A SPONGE 8.

MADSEN RUNNING THROUGH THE TAPE TO WIN 9.

VARIOUS OF MADSEN CELEBRATING/ RECEIVING MEDAL 10.

MEN'S WINNER PHILIPPE RICHET FINISHING AND GASPING FOR BREATH STORY: Denmark's Kristina Madsen maintained her dominant lead after the sixth stage of the World Marathon Challenge with a victory in the searing heat of Fortaleza, Brazil on Wednesday (February 12).

It was the competitors sixth race on six continents in as many days with only the North American event in Miami to come on Thursday (Feb 13).

Madsen timed three hours 28 minutes 36 seconds to beat American Jessica Jones and Australia's Suzanne McKeen and now averages 3:24:57 to top the standings by more than eight minutes after the marathons in Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe and South America.

The three are in the same order in the standings.

The much slower men's race was won by France's Philippe Richet in 3:48:57.

He is third overall behind Poland's Milosz Miłosz Pasiecznik, who finished second in Fortaleza and another Frenchman, Olivier Thiriet, who was third to cross the line in Brazil.

Leading results: Women 1 Kristina Madsen (DEN) 3:28:36 2 Jessica Jones (USA) 3:38:26 3 Suzanne McKeen (AUS) 4:06:13 4 Nontu Mgabhi (RSA) 4:39:35 5 Linda Carrier (USA) 5:19:29 6 Janine Canham (GBR) 5:46:35 7 Gina Chapman-Davies (AUS) 5:56:08 8 Rebecca Mitchell (AUS) 5:57:20 9 Alicia Kletter (USA) 5:58:04 10 Keri Mandell (USA) 6:35:27 Men 1 Philippe Richet (FRA) 3:48:57 2 Miłosz Pasiecznik (POL) 4:02:37 3 Olivier Thiriet (FRA) 4:07:35 4 Rick Steele (USA) 4:13:41 5 Potenciano Larrazabal (PHI) 4:23:29 6 Mark Harrod (GBR) 4:36:09 7 Mitsuo (JPN) 4:37:02 8 Lukasz Urbaniak (POL) 4:41:42 9 Lars Crusius (GER) 4:43:38 10 Luke Wigman (GBR) 5:02:37 (Production: Jim Hatley)




