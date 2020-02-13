Global  

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan criticism

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan criticism

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan criticism

Natalie Portman has agreed with Rose McGowan that her Oscars outfit wasn't "brave" following criticism from the 'Charmed' star.
Recent related news from verified sources

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan’s ‘fraud’ claim

Natalie Portman has said her Oscars cape which was embroidered with the names of female filmmakers...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNewsdayIndependentBBC NewsContactMusic


Natalie Portman Reacts to Rose McGowan's Criticism Over Her Oscars Dress, Agrees It Is Not 'Brave'

The 'Black Swan' star responds to Rose McGowan's accusation about her being 'an actress acting the...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsContactMusic



Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism [Video]Natalie Portman takes on Rose McGowan's Oscars outfit criticism

Natalie Portman is determined to create more work for female directors after actress and activist Rose McGowan criticised her for wearing a red carpet statement cape to the Oscars, featuring the names..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published

Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit [Video]Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit

McGowan took to Facebook to call out Portman for not doing as much as she can as an “a-lister”.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:10Published

