CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the new diagnosis raises the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14.

The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

They were part of a group that had been airlifted from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan.

CDC officials said it appeared that two San Diego patients were separately exposed to the virus in China.
