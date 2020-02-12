Global  

Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News

Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News

Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News

Amit Shah accepts hate statements during Delhi campaigning were wrong; Home Minister says his door is open for anyone who wants to discuss CAA; 2 new suspected cases of coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam govt decides to shut govt-run madrassas; Supreme Court says 'winnability' cannot justify criminal netas; Jyotiraditya Scindia admits Congress needs new ideology and more news
