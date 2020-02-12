Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:28s - Published Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News Amit Shah accepts hate statements during Delhi campaigning were wrong; Home Minister says his door is open for anyone who wants to discuss CAA; 2 new suspected cases of coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam govt decides to shut govt-run madrassas; Supreme Court says 'winnability' cannot justify criminal netas; Jyotiraditya Scindia admits Congress needs new ideology and more news

BJP may have suffered in Delhi elections due to controversial remarks made by some party leaders: Amit Shah Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that BJP may have suffered in the Delhi assembly...

