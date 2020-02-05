Kohl's Will Lay Off 250 Employees as Part of Restructuring Plan
Kohl's Will Lay Off 250 Employees as Part of Restructuring Plan
Kohl's will eliminate 250 people as a part of its restructuring plan following a dismal holiday season, however, the retailer says it will not be closing any of its stores.
