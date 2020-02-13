J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:01s - Published J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir announced the first electoral exercise in the Union Territory since the dilution of Article 370. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this