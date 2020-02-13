Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem' now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:53s - Published Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem' New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech is an 'absolute gem' and can light up the Premier League, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan. 0

