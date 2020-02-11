Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WMC Officially Canceled + Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20

WMC Officially Canceled + Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
WMC Officially Canceled + Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20

WMC Officially Canceled + Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The governing body of the Mobile World Congress, GSMC, officially canceled the 2020 conference; Facebook has hired Reuters to fact-check content but political ads will remain unchecked; The LAFD has purchased an all-electric fire truck that will be the first of its kind in North America; a concept rotary mobile phone that actually works; Gaming news and which streaming platforms you should be watching and Pokemon!; Bringing sight to the blind with IrisVision; A comparison of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Apple's AirPod Pro true wireless earbuds; Design in AR first before you DIY with the PlottApp; NASA is now taking applications for new astronauts; The Mars Society wants you to design a Red planet city state...you could win $10K; IBM has partnered with the Weather Channel to bring 15-day flu forecasts to your area; Reel News and what movies deserve you dollars at the box office this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharredMC

Charlotte C RT @DigitalTrends: #WMC Officially Canceled + @Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20 #DTLive https://t.co/4l0onKTIO1 3 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends #WMC Officially Canceled + @Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20 #DTLive https://t.co/4l0onKTIO1 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20 [Video]WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]The Fate Of WMC To Be Decided This Week + Samsung Unpacked Is Today | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.