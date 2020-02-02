Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Air India captain describes evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Air India's Director of Operations described the evacuation of over 600 Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in the first week of February.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan was challenging'

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh said, "Air India is the second line of defense whether it is a...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus evacuation: AI's 2nd flight from Wuhan did emergency landing due to window crack

Air India's second special flight that evacuated 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi [Video]Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening [Video]Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening

Special AI flight carrying second batch Indians from Wuhan reached India. 323 Indian nationals and 7 Maldives nationals arrived in Delhi. The passengers underwent coronavirus screening after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.