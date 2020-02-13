Global  

Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters

Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters

Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters

Federal Reserve board nominee Judy Shelton on Thursday faced sharp questioning from Democrat and Republican lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee who challenged her independence from President Donald Trump.
