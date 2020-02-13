'Clown' Trump battles 'LOSER' Bloomberg on Twitter

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "I am running to defeat Donald Trump." Billionaire businessman and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday took sharp aim President Donald Trump, who escalated his attacks on the former New York City mayor in a pair of Thursday morning tweets, calling Bloomberg a LOSER and a 5’4” mass of dead energy.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "We all know that Trump is a bully.

I am a New Yorker and I know how to deal with New York bullies so I'm not afraid of Donald Trump.

And that's why he keeps tweeting about me.

The ways you can tell is that if he's worried if he mentions you.

He's a narcissist.

He understands name is everything.

And if you really want to annoy him, say 'that person.'

Don't say 'Donald Trump.'" Not 20 minutes after those remarks, Trump tweeted: "Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see.

He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!" He followed that up with: "Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians.

No boxes please..." Bloomberg responded, tweeting directly to the president, "we know many of the same people in NY.

Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown.

They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.

I have the record & the resources to defeat you.

And I will." (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "You don't see many presidential candidates here in Greensboro." Bloomberg, who has enjoyed a surge in recent opinion polls, is skipping the four early nominating contests - part of his unorthodox strategy to become the Democratic party's nominee for president.

Bloomberg has also spent more than a quarter-billion dollars of his personal fortune on the campaign and, this week, launched an influencer campaign on social media websites.

According to a report from the New York Times, Bloomberg has contracted Meme 2020, a new company led by the chief executive of Jerry Media, which is responsible for some of most popular meme accounts on Instagram.

Many of them in posted campaign ads in the form of fake direct messages from Bloomberg, including one from the Grape Juice Boys, in which an ironic character based on the candidate says "I put Lamborghini doors on the Escalade."