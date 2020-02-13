Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 41:29s - Published < > Embed
What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

What Sajid Javid’s Resignation Reveals About Bois Johnson’s Government

Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle has all of Westminster buzzing, with the shock resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid.

What does it reveal about how this government will go about their work?Arj Singh, Paul Waugh and Rachel Wearmouth discuss the cabinet reshuffle with Sajid Javid’s former special advisor Salma Shah.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nikkas29805933

Most Reverend Donki 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇩🇪🇨🇳🎸 Don't see any evidence of SAJID Javid 'blasting' at all. What I do see is a very measured, positive & supportive re… https://t.co/xOFFJuJLxb 36 minutes ago

lindatamplin

linda tamplin RT @katyballs: Sajid Javid quits as No. 10 takes control A fortnight of negative briefings came to a head as Javid was presented with a o… 44 minutes ago

JasKaur_Met

[email protected] Sajid Javid on shock resignation as chancellor:⁦@sajidjavid⁩ stood by his values showing great integrity; self res… https://t.co/MMoTVNlZEp 51 minutes ago

IWTheDarkPrince

Benjamin Smith @bbclaurak What exactly is Sajid Javid inferring by his 'resignation' letter? 1 hour ago

IanKingSky

Ian King What investors made of Sajid Javid's resignation and what they expect from Rishi Sunak's first Budget - thoughts fr… https://t.co/pvIrrcQCeZ 2 hours ago

Fidelity_UK

Fidelity UK The surprise resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid could not have come at a more important time for the Government;… https://t.co/yaaYmsOHoA 3 hours ago

BCU_Brexit

Centre for Brexit Studies Sajid Javid’s resignation & Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle - what happens now? Dr Steven McCabe discusses ⬇️… https://t.co/aWg1p98NsB 4 hours ago

funkymunkyf6mfc

MrF Javid's resignation. Exactly what Cummings wanted I reckon. Who would have thought Sajid Javid was a rare tory, one… https://t.co/q5VTUunpS3 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sajid Javid's shock resignation as chancellor [Video]Sajid Javid's shock resignation as chancellor

The Chancellor Sajid Javid MP left government, saying he was left with 'no option' after Boris Johnson told him to sack his aides.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published

Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid blasts PM’s conditions for staying in Cabinet [Video]Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid blasts PM’s conditions for staying in Cabinet

Speaking outside his home, former chancellor Sajid Javid told reporters he was asked to replace all of his political advisers to stay in the role.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.