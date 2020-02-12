Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service

Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service The two companies have come together for the new partnership to create a "premium" streaming experience for gamers.

David S.

Park, head of Samsung's U.S. marketing team, revealed the news at the launch event for Microsoft's 'Forza Street' game on the Galaxy smartphones.

David S.

Park, via statment Though nothing has been revealed yet, it has been suggested the partnership could see xCloud come to Samsung's phones.

Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's Project xCloud boss, teased the possibility in a statement to The Verge.

Kareem Choudhry, to The Verge