Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem
Ford is recalling 240,000 SUVs and cars with suspension problems. The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT from 2013 through 2018 model years, mostly sold in North America.
Ford has recalled almost 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to a problem with its electric tailgate latch. The glitch could cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly causing cargo to fall out, however the..