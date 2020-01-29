Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem

Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem

Ford Recalls 240,000 Vehicles Due to Suspension Problem

Ford is recalling 240,000 SUVs and cars with suspension problems. The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT from 2013 through 2018 model years, mostly sold in North America.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ndmetalhead

Gangland Gonzo RT @PowerNationTV: Ford Issues Recalls For 240,000+ Vehicles Due To Suspension Problem https://t.co/6FQbyVQ6WN 44 minutes ago

calling12001

Robert Roefaro RT @News12NJ: RECALL ALERT: Covering multiple models #Ford https://t.co/u7oVfxC3Ds 49 minutes ago

PostPanhandle

Panhandle Post RT @PostPanhandle: Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem https://t.co/L4aVsXv6oE https://t.co/3o5x3AeT3F 1 hour ago

MarkHalsey1

Mark Halsey (1 of 3) FORD RECALLS OVER 240K VEHICLES TO FIX SUSPENSION PROBLEM. https://t.co/f5iGVNdLbe 1 hour ago

MarkHalsey1

Mark Halsey (2 of 3) FORD RECALLS OVER 240K VEHICLES TO FIX SUSPENSION PROBLEM. https://t.co/RlzbyfPy9d 1 hour ago

MarkHalsey1

Mark Halsey (3 of 3) FORD RECALLS OVER 240K VEHICLES TO FIX SUSPENSION PROBLEM. https://t.co/boM3yiPAoI 1 hour ago

localtvnewsorl1

News Girl RT @MyNews13: The recall affects the 2013 to 2018 Ford Flex, some Taurus models and Lincoln MKT vehicles: https://t.co/bqFMWjOQrj 1 hour ago

MyNews13

Spectrum News 13 The recall affects the 2013 to 2018 Ford Flex, some Taurus models and Lincoln MKT vehicles: https://t.co/bqFMWjOQrj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Recalls Over 240,000 Vehicles Due To Suspension Part Problem That Can Increase Crash Risk [Video]Ford Recalls Over 240,000 Vehicles Due To Suspension Part Problem That Can Increase Crash Risk

Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada [Video]Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada

Ford has recalled almost 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to a problem with its electric tailgate latch. The glitch could cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly causing cargo to fall out, however the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.