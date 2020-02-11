'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

'The Photograph,' 'Fantasy Island' and 'Downhill' also open nationwide over Valentine's Day/Presidents Day weekend, while 'Parasite' prepares to feast on its Oscar wins.



Tweets about this Burnouts3 RT @ERCboxoffice: Sega's SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is about to grab the box office brass ring as it debuts in 4,167 theaters this weekend. Can h… 13 minutes ago Castle Zotz RT @PNPGames: The 'Blue Blur' himself, Sonic the Hedgehog, debuts in theaters tomorrow! The flick has already been receiving some flavourab… 35 minutes ago GameFragger Rotten Tomatoes Debut For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Scores Them At A Decent 70% On The Tomatometer #SonicTheHedgehog… https://t.co/uikFXHVJy4 36 minutes ago Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo Sega's SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is about to grab the box office brass ring as it debuts in 4,167 theaters this weekend.… https://t.co/DEhauq0kH1 42 minutes ago PNP Games The 'Blue Blur' himself, Sonic the Hedgehog, debuts in theaters tomorrow! The flick has already been receiving some… https://t.co/udIJuEUzaD 54 minutes ago Shelby-Utica News Sonic’s tour is part of Paramount Pictures’ publicity for the new film “Sonic The Hedgehog,” which debuts Feb. 14 i… https://t.co/wK15sWTL5E 3 days ago Feedjunkie Puma debuts range of Sonic the Hedgehog clothing Sonic the Hedgehog movie is about to hit theaters, so Puma is read… https://t.co/D8uAgO5oKX 6 days ago TweakTown RT @TweakTown: Sonic fans will be happy to hear about @PUMA's new range of @sonic_hedgehog clothing https://t.co/RDnJF1oKIg https://t.co/NO… 6 days ago