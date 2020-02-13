Global  

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

'The Green Knight' is the sixth movie from director David Lowery, who also wrote the film's screenplay.

The medieval fantasy is an adaptation of the 14th century poem, 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.'

It follows King Arthur's nephew as he embarks on a mission to confront a gigantic green-skinned stranger.

In addition to Patel, 'The Green Knight' also stars Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

The film hits the big screen this spring on May 29.
Recent related news from verified sources

Dev Patel embarks on a medieval quest in 'The Green Knight' trailer

Based on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, David Lowery's fantasy epic The Green...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip


Watch The First Trailer For ‘The Green Knight’ With Dev Patel And Alicia Vikander

Will you see it?
Daily Caller - Published


DrTiffanyMorgan

Dr. Tiffany Messick 👩‍💻👩‍🎓👩‍🏫📚✍️ ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts https://t.co/bsjZDl9Dgj via @variety 10 minutes ago

OIroegbulem14

Obi RT @ForAllNerds: The trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel is here! It's a medieval, fantasy film based on the poem of Sir Gawain… 18 minutes ago

david___a23

David Detrick RT @LightsCameraPod: First trailer for A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton and Alicia Vikander. Thoughts? https://t.… 20 minutes ago

FanFictionFest

Fan Fiction Festival ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts — Variety https://t.co/gE76bPXOoe https://t.co/Kh6N3lVLwk 25 minutes ago

femalefest

Female Film Festival ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts — Variety https://t.co/rUOPEmUQzl https://t.co/2ej4MLqg43 25 minutes ago

wildsoundfest

WILDsound Festival Review ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts — Variety https://t.co/xcGULqo8df https://t.co/o9DLUG2PmS 25 minutes ago

PodcastsReviews

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Fest ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts — Variety https://t.co/oloFbHtUk0 https://t.co/13VdQ2ZkDS 25 minutes ago

FreeLoglines

Free Loglines ‘The Green Knight’ Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts — Variety https://t.co/W89Enbljw1 https://t.co/4UOCpVzFJ1 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris! Release Date: May 29, 2020 The Green..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:26Published

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' drops first trailer [Video]Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' drops first trailer

The film reaches the big screen this summer on July 24. The comedy-drama, which is set in the 20th century, is the 10th film from Anderson.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published

