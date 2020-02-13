'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

is the sixth movie from director David Lowery, who also wrote the film's screenplay.

The medieval fantasy is an adaptation of the 14th century poem, 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.'

It follows King Arthur's nephew as he embarks on a mission to confront a gigantic green-skinned stranger.

In addition to Patel, 'The Green Knight' also stars Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

The film hits the big screen this spring on May 29.