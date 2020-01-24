Global  

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500.

Katie Johnston reports.
