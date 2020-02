Philadelphia Weather: Cold Valentine's Day 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:08s - Published Kate Bilo reports. Kate Bilo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Cold Valentine's Day OF ICE WEIGHS THOUSANDS OFTONS AND IS MORE THAN 130HIGH.UNBELIEVABLE.CRAZY.ANTARCTICA THEY WEREESSENTIALLY WARMER THEN WEWERE HERE IN PHILADELPHIA LETSTURN THINGS OVER TOMETEOROLOGIST KATE BILO.IT WILL NOT STAY THAT WAY INOUR REGION.SIXTY-FIVE IN ANTARCTICA ISUNHEARD OF AND SOME SPOTS GOTCLOSE TO THAT NUMBER TODAY,ALTHOUGH, TEMPERATURES WILL BEDROPPING QUITE A BIT AS WEHEAD THROUGH OVERNIGHT HOURS.AS WE LOOK LIVE AT CENTER CITYROADS ARE DRYING OUT A BIT,RAIN STEADY IN THE MORNINGSTILL DAMP OUTSIDE, STILL SOMEROAD SPRAY TO CONTEND WITHTHROUGH FIRST PART OF THEEVENING COMMUTE BUT WON'T NEEDWINDSHIELD WIPERS GOING HIGHSPEED LIKE MOST NEEDED IT THISMORNING.TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE REGIONDOWN AT DOVER AIR FORCE BASEIT IS 55 DEGREES.FIFTY IN MILLVILLE.FIFTY ATLANTIC CITY.FORTY-EIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA.FORTY-SEVEN IN ALLENTOWN.COLD AIR IS COMING AS WE ZOOMOUT AS WE HEAD OFF TO THENORTH AND WEST IT IS ONLY 33IN BUFFALO.THIRTY-FOUR IN CLEVELAND.THIRTY-FOUR IN PITTSBURGH.FIFTY-FIVE IN BALTIMORE BUTYOU CAN SEE HOW BLUE ISSTARTING TO, PERMEATE INTO THEEAST COAST REGION, AND THATMEANS THE COLD IS COMING ANDWE WILL SEE IT TONIGHT BUTREALLY SETTLED IN TOMORROWINTO SATURDAY.JUST A COUPLE DAYS BELOWAVERAGE TEMPERATURES BUT IT ISNOTHING LIKE WE FELT INSOMETIME.WE HAVE BEEN ENJOYING A VERYMILD STRETCH OF THE WEATHER,SNOW LOVERS PROBABLY NOTENJOYING IT.THAT MAY NOT BE THE RIGHT WORDBUT VERY WARM THROUGH JANUARYAND ALL THROUGH FEBRUARY BUTNOW HERE COMES THE COLD.SNOW BREAKING OUT HERE AROUNDBUFFALO, CLEVELAND, AND THATCOLD IS HEADING OUR WAY.IN THE MEANTIME WE STILL HAVERAIN, IT IS MAINLY CLEARINGOUT, THERE IS STILL SOME LEFTOVER MIST, DRIZZLE, YOU CANSEE STEADY SHOWERS RIGHT NEWLINING UP FROM OCEAN COUNTYRIGHT DOWN THROUGH ATLANTICCOUNTY, CAPE MAY COUNTY ANDSOUTHERN DELAWARE AS WELL.CAPE MAY SEEING SOME RAINRIGHT NOW BUT THAT IS MOVINGOFF THE COAST LATER TONIGHT.SKIES WILL BE OVERCASTEVENTUALLY CLEARING AS WE GETINTO TOMORROW MORNING.WINDS WILL PICK UP.WE WILL HEAD DOWN TO 29 FOROVERNIGHT LOW.WIND WEST NORTHWEST AT 10 TO15 MILES AN HOUR.TOMORROW MORNING SUN RETURNSAND TEMPERATURES ARE ONLY INTHE LOW 30'S AND WE DON'T GOANYWHERE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.IT MAY BE COLDER TOMORROWAFTERNOON AS IT IS EARLY INTHE MORNING BECAUSE COLD AIRCOMPLETELY SETTLES IN.2:45 WE ARE LOOKING ATTEMPERATURES IN THE MUCHBETTER IN FREEZING ONLY IN THE20'S IN THE NORTH AND WESTERNSUBURBS AND SATURDAY MORNINGWE WILL WAKE UP AGAIN TO TEENSAND 20'S, WITH AFTERNOON HIGHSONCE AGAIN RIGHT AROUND THEFREEZING MARK.TOMORROW AT LEAST WE WILL GETSOME SUNSHINE BACK BUT HIGH,WINDY, COLD.WIND GUSTS TO 30 MILES ANHOUR.THAT WILL MAKE 34 FEEL LIKE 24AT BEST.MAYBE MORE LIKE 14 AT TIMES,ESPECIALLY ONCE SUN GOES DOWN.SATURDAY, STAYING BRISK, ANDCOLD, WITH TEMPERATURES NOTMUCH BETTER THAN FREEZING.WINDS DIE DOWN A LITTLE BIT ONSATURDAY, FEELS LIKETEMPERATURE ARE NOT AS BRUTAL.WE ARE BACKUP TO 49 WITH SOMESUN, MONDAY SOME SUNSHINE AT48, AND BACKUP TO 57 BYTUESDAY, AND THEN JUST IN TIMEFOR OUR NEXT SYSTEM TO BRING





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jeff Ray's Weather Update Wonderful weather for the weekend and President's Day; a chance for more cold rain starts on Tuesday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:55Published 3 hours ago Elvis Impersonator Weds Dozens Of Couples In South Jersey The happy day was hosted by Adelphia restaurant. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:51Published 15 hours ago