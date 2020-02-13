Global  

Wildfires in Australia's New South Wales Are Finally Contained It's the first time this season that firefighters have been able to do so.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service made the announcement on Twitter.

@NSWRFS, via Twitter Firefighters have been battling blazes in the area for several months.

They recently received help from torrential rain.

New South Wales deputy commissioner Rob Rogers says they can now start helping people affected by the fires.

Rob Rogers, via CBS News The fires started last September and have left at least 33 people dead.

Over 3,000 homes were destroyed, and an estimated 1 billion animals are thought to have been killed.
