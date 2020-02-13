Wildfires in Australia's New South Wales Are Finally Contained
firefighters have been able to do so.
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service
made the announcement on Twitter.
@NSWRFS, via Twitter Firefighters have been battling blazes
in the area for several months.
They recently received help
from torrential rain.
New South Wales deputy commissioner Rob Rogers says
they can now start helping people affected by the fires.
Rob Rogers, via CBS News The fires started last September and
have left at least 33 people dead.
Over 3,000 homes were destroyed, and
an estimated 1 billion animals are
thought to have been killed.