'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News
'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News
A sequel to Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is coming, Hope Hicks heads back to the White House to work for President Trump, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have a baby on the way.
These are the top stories in entertainment.
