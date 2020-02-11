Global  

Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

Thomas Doherty Goes Over 'High Fidelity,' The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, Hulu’s "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Actor Thomas Doherty visited BUILD to talk about his role in the new comedy series.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

