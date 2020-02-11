Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify

Global  

Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify.

Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
