Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify
Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify.
Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
