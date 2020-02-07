50 Cent Taunts Gayle King & Oprah Winfrey With Ridiculous Snoop Dogg Meme

50 Cent was one of the many who weighed in on Gayle King’s controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

During their conversation, King brought up Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case and asked Leslie if it made his legacy more “complicated” for her.

