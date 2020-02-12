Global  

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a babyJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a child and we’re so excited for them!
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ''Extremely Excited'' to Become Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives. In just a few months time, the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrWorldNewsContactMusic


Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to embrace parenthood?

As per reports, American singer Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, who got married...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayJust Jared JrE! OnlineContactMusic



Tweets about this

Aye_Haaa

Clement Parkes RT @CrypticNoOne: Sophie Turner having a kid? With Joe Jonas?? https://t.co/KfkiJ6F5PL 33 minutes ago

giveuperror

L RT @katherineee_16: joe jonas is having a baby with sophie turner whom is the same age as me https://t.co/QsdNm8EsMc 43 minutes ago

TheRealDaytime

The Real Attention Westeros! Sansa Stark is with child! https://t.co/9cGilB5vKq 1 hour ago

iamlaraaa_

𝓛𝓪𝓻𝓪 joe jonas and sophie turner will be having their first babyy😍😍 1 hour ago

xomadeleineox

madeleine RT @dadvansss: 2020 is gonna be the year of manifesting my dreams. sophie turner was a jonas brothers fan and now she’s married to joe and… 3 hours ago

Ciara_Sheldon

Ciara Sheldon I touched Joe Jonas hand when I was like 10 so it’s kind of rude that he married another woman and is having a kid… https://t.co/qdTfHz1ZYh 4 hours ago

JacobseNatalie

Natalie Jacobsen Everyone is talking about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas having their first baby, EXCEPT FOR Sophie Turner and Joe Jon… https://t.co/CuJaJv9HVq 5 hours ago

p1070849

ฉันรักความจริง ฉันอยู่กับความจริง Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Having A Baby: Reports https://t.co/PCkyxnMnYY 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News [Video]'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News

A sequel to Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is coming, Hope Hicks heads back to the White House to work for President Trump, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have a baby on the way. These are the top..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News [Video]Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

