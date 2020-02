Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a child and we’re so excited for them!

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:30s - Published

As per reports, American singer Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, who got married...

Also reported by • Just Jared

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives. In just a few months time, the...