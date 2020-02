Idahoan aboard Diamond Princess gives coronavirus update

ABOARD THEDIAMOND PRINCESSREMAINQUARANTINED OFFTHE COAST OF JAPANAS CASES OFCORONAVIRUS VIRUSCLIMB HIGHER EACHDAY..WITH REPORTSFROM THE NEW YORKPOST SAYING ATLEAST 218 PEOPLEON THE SHIP AREINFECTED AS OF THISMORNING.SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SJESSICA TAYLORSPOKE WITH ONEIDAHOAN ABOARD.THIS IS THE LETTERTIM POND, A MAGICVALLEY RESIDENT,RECEIVED THISMORNING... ON THEVIRUS-HIT DIAMONDPRINCESSCRUISE.WHICH INPART SAYS THEQUARANTINE ONDIAMOND PRINCESSWILL CONTINUE.THE LETTER ALSOSTATES 44 NEWPOSITIVE TESTRESULTS.

THOSEGUESTS WHO TESTNEGATIVE HAVE THEOPTION OF STAYINGON-BOARD ORCONTINUING THEIRQUARANTINE IN AHOUSING FACILITYMANAGED BY THEJAPANESEGOVERNMENT.GUESTS WHO TESTPOSITIVE ARE BEINGSENT TO A MEDICALFACILITY ASHORE TOCONTINUE THEQUARANTINE.POND SAYS HEFEELSCOMMUNICATION HASBEEN ADEQUATE.BUT HE DID MISS ACOUPLE DAYS OFMEDICATION..

SINCEHE ONLY BROUGHTENOUGH TO LASTTHE LENGHT OF THECRUISE."I RAN OUT OFMEDICINE BUTPRINCESS HAS BEENGOOD, HTYEVESUPPLIED ALL OF IT,THEY REFILLED ITAND THEY DID SO ATTHEIR EXPENSE ANDTI TOOK THEM A FEWDAYS TO GET IT BUTCONSIDERINGTHEY'VE BEENSUPPLYING IT FOROVER A THOUSANDPEOPLE IM SURE ITTOOK A FEW DAYS"POND SAYS HE'SLUCKY SINCE HISROOM HAS ABALCONY TO GO OUTON.HE SAYS FLOOR BYFLOOR, THEY'REALLOWING GUESTSOUT ON THE DECKFOR A BIT, AND INSIDECABINS HAVE BEENGIVEN PRIORITY.HIS FAMILY ANDFRIENDS AREEAGERLY WAITINGFOR HIS ARRIVALHOME.THIS IS THE BIGGESTOUTBREAK OF THEVIRUS OUTSIDE OFCHINA.ANY INSIGHT AS TOWHEN ALL THEPASSENGERS WILL BEABLE TO GET OFF?IT'S SET THAT THEQUARANTINE WILLEND ON THE 19TH...WE'LL CONTINUE TOWATCH AND SEE IFTHERE'SDELAYS...SO FAR, THERE HAVEBEEN NO REPORTEDCASES OFCORONAVIRUS INIDAHO.... BUTORGANIZATIONS INTHE GEM STATE AREPREPARING...