Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:18s - Published Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone, saying Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases and that he would not be “bullied” by anyone. Lisa Bernhard has more.