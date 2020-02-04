Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:50s - Published Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick Craig Smith scores twice in the 1st and adds one more in the 2nd, leading the Predators to a 5-0 shutout win with his first career hat trick

0

Smith's hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0 Craig Smith recorded his first career hat trick and Juuse Saros made 31 saves, leading the Nashville...

