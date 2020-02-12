Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Presidential Candidates, Pres. Trump To Visit Colorado

Presidential Candidates, Pres. Trump To Visit Colorado

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Presidential Candidates, Pres. Trump To Visit ColoradoBernie Sanders, Pres. Trump, Pete Buttigieg to visit Colorado this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhatsItMatter8

Moshe Dayan RT @allrightblog: @WhatsItMatter8 Anyone who backs Pres. Trump knows that his main appeal, and the reason for his growing support, is that… 17 hours ago

allrightblog

Deadman (𝚊 𝚁𝚞𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚝) @WhatsItMatter8 Anyone who backs Pres. Trump knows that his main appeal, and the reason for his growing support, is… https://t.co/t4gyIs2hUG 18 hours ago

johnbramundo

John B Ramundo RT @LogosBolo: Presidential Candidates Facing Pres. Donald Trump in 2020 R plagued with EVERY Demon that SEALED the LOSS of every candida… 21 hours ago

FlyntCo

Mr{Patrick} @mkraju Trump learned that democrats in the house and Senate are corrupt, and cannot offer up viable ideas to susta… https://t.co/qLjD5EFBXe 1 day ago

SunAndMoonOne

AL2ALL Let's VOTE tired of hearing presidential candidates BOAST the are going to beat PRES. TRUMP. It will be a Lincolne… https://t.co/5pK28lj3yu 2 days ago

RonMagnus

RonMagnus, Esq. RT @MSNBC: .@AliVelshi says to defeat Pres. Trump, Democratic presidential candidates should stop infighting and focus squarely "on defeati… 2 days ago

edmgail1944

[email protected] RT @markknoller: Pence says none of the Democratic presidential candidates "represent New Hampshire values." @VP decries @BernieSanders' cr… 2 days ago

edmgail1944

[email protected] RT @markknoller: As he begins rally speech, Pres Trump boasts that he has more supporters at his rally tonight than all the Democratic pres… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mississippi Taps Trump [Video]Mississippi Taps Trump

Mississippi is staying in the republican column for the 10th straight presidential election, giving Donald Trump a comfortable win and the state's six electoral votes for president. The state's voters..

Credit: WXXVPublished

Eric Fink one-on-one with Mike Pence [Video]Eric Fink one-on-one with Mike Pence

A portion of Eric Fink's one-on-one with Republican Vice Presidential nominee Mike Pence

Credit: KRDO ABC 13 Colorado SpriPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.