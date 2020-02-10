Global  

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs.

Washington Capitals, 02/13/2020
Tweets about this

Puck_Prose

Puck Prose RT @mollysername: https://t.co/VeIKDgs96R My newest article about last night's game against the Capitals for @Puck_Prose! @Avalanche 23 minutes ago

mollysername

Molly Kate https://t.co/VeIKDgs96R My newest article about last night's game against the Capitals for @Puck_Prose! @Avalanche 24 minutes ago

CapitalsHill

🏒 Updated season overview & last 10 game stats after the Washington Capitals defeat the Colorado Avalanche by a score… https://t.co/8Pnib4nTIC 26 minutes ago

TomGulittiNHL

Tom Gulitti RT @NHLdotcom: Alex Ovechkin failed to score for the third straight game, but the Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory at the Avalanche. Ovec… 44 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Alex Ovechkin failed to score for the third straight game, but the Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory at the Avalan… https://t.co/yHIGXHPYKW 1 hour ago

baltimoredavey

NHL Player Dave-ty RT @Puck_Prose: The Avalanche got out to a 2-0 lead last night, but fell to the Capitals 3-2 #GoAvsGo #ALLCAPS https://t.co/M8Um2r1bHp 1 hour ago

Puck_Prose

Puck Prose The Avalanche got out to a 2-0 lead last night, but fell to the Capitals 3-2 #GoAvsGo #ALLCAPS https://t.co/M8Um2r1bHp 1 hour ago

vjseymour

V!kToR!ou$ €(\/)○UR RT @MileHighHockey: Colorado Avalanche dropped by Washington Capitals 3-2 https://t.co/80NKy3LClK 2 hours ago


Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights [Video]Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, 02/10/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights [Video]Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

