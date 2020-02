Watsonville hosts social media safety meeting following city employee’s molestation arrest now < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:32s - Published Watsonville hosts social media safety meeting following city employee’s molestation arrest Watsonville Police say 23-year-old Matthew Jimenez used social media to have a sexual relationship with a teenage boy. The police department said they’ve received 20 Ipads that will help them start a program to teach parents how to monitor their children’s use of social media 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watsonville hosts social media safety meeting following city employee’s molestation arrest SENSITIVE CASE ..AND AT THIS POINT NOWA WEEK AFTER THEARREST..DETECTIVES SAY NOADDITIONAL VICTIMSHAVE COME FORWARD..THEY ALSO ANNOUNCEDA NEW PROGRAM THATWILL HELP PARENTSBETTER MONITOR THEIRCHILDREN'S ONLINEACTIVITY...IT'S NOW BEEN MORETHAN A WEEK SINCEFORMER WATSONVILLE CITYEMPLOYEE MATTHEWJIMINEZ WAS ARRESTED...ACCUSED OF MOLESTINGA TEENAGE BOY..2088617 22:34 "HE WASWHAT I WOULD CALL IN THATWORLD, A GROOMINGPREDATOR." JACOB IS ATHERAPIST WITH THEPAJARO VALLEY PREVENTIONSTUDENT ASSISTANCE..2088617 30:46 "I WANT TOBE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOUSUPPORT IN THE AREA THATWHAT WE CAN DO TO HELPYOU SLEEP BETTER ATNIGHT." HE HELPED LEADWATSONVILLE'SCOMMUNITY MEETINGTHURSDAY...2088620 38:35 "JUST TOREALLY SUPPORT THEM INWHATEVER THEY NEED INTHE MOMENT TO TRY TO GETTHROUGH THIS TRAVESTY OFTHSI HAPPENING TO THISCHILD." THE SUSPECT --JIMENEZ -- SPENT FIVEYEARS AS A CITYEMPLOYEE FOR THEPARKS AND COMMUNITYSERVICES DEPARTMENT..PASSING A BACKGROUNDCHECK AND SHOWING NORED FLAGS.2088615 18:45 "THEVICTIM IN THIS CASE DIDNOT MEET MATTHEW IN ANYOF OUR CITY FUNCTIONS ITWAS COMPLETELYSEPARATE." LEADDETECTIVE RUDY LOPEZSAID JIMENEZ GROOMEDHIS VICTIM OVER APERIOD OF TIME ..2088615 19:28 "I'VE BEENINVESTIGATING SEX CRIMESFOR ALMOST THREE YEARSNOW AND ONE OF THEBIGGEST WAYS THESEVICTIMS ARE CONTACTED ISTHROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA."SOCIAL MEDIA WAS AMAJOR HIGHLIGHT OFTHURSDAY'S MEETING..TEACHING PARENTSWARNING SIGNS..AND ANNOUNCING A NEWPROGRAM..2088621 41:07 "WERECENTLY RECEIVED 20IPADS FROM ICAC TASKFORCEWHICH IS THE INTERNETCRIME'S AGAINST CHILDREN."THAT CAN HELP THEFIGHT AGAINST ONLINEPREDATORY BEHAVIOR.2088621 41:17 "WITHTHOSE IPADS WERE ABLE TOLOAD DIFFERENT SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS ON THEREADN ACTUALLY PASS THEMOUT TO PARENTS AND SHOWTHEM HOW TO USE THOSEDIFFERENT SOCIAL MEDIAPLATFORMS, HOW TONAVIGATE THROUGH THEM,HOW TO SET PARENTCONTROLS ON THEM AND JUSTTO BETTER PROTECT ANDMONITOR THEIR CHILDREN."THAT IPAD PROGRAMWILL BE LAUNCHED INTHE NEXT FEW MONTHS..THE DEPARTMENT ISSTILL GETTING IT SETUP..WHEN IT'S LAUNCHED..THEY THEN PLAN ONHAVING ROUTINEWORKSHOPS WITH THECOMMUNITY..DAN, ERIN.JIMENEZ REMAINSBEHIND BARS IN THESANTA CRUZ COUNTY ONJAIL ON 50-THOUSANDDOLLARS BAIL..HE FACES TWOFELONIES AND AMISDEMEANOR FOR CHILDMOLESTATION.### A MAN IS BEHIND





