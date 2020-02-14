Global  

Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found

Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker, Stephanie Simpson.

The 32-year-old was reported missing after not turning up to her job as a gardener in the nearby Wanaka area.
New Zealand police find body of missing British hiker

New Zealand police on Friday found the body of a British backpacker who went missing in the South...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentWales OnlineBrentwood Gazette


Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand national park

A British woman who disappeared during a hiking trip in New Zealand has been found dead.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •The AgeIndependentTamworth HeraldWales OnlineHull Daily MailTelegraph.co.ukDaily Record



Tweets about this

Linda_U_W_A

UniqueWordArt RT @IndMediaGroup: Body of missing British hiker Stephanie Simpson found in New Zealand #StephanieSimpson #PykeCreek #NewZealand #EssexNews… 2 minutes ago

LinTennant12

Lin Tennant A #Brexit Winner 😂👍 RT @LBCNews: Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker Stephanie Simpson after an extensive searching operation.… 3 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com New Zealand police find body of missing British hiker https://t.co/qNyOgCVXky 4 minutes ago

SevikEtem

ETEM SEVİK RT @guardiannews: Stephanie Simpson: body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand https://t.co/6iv1DwyZEN 5 minutes ago

guardiannews

Guardian news Stephanie Simpson: body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand https://t.co/6iv1DwyZEN 7 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand: https://t.co/HCJ8rzz0Zc 9 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand national park https://t.co/Ylk5R2NXTX https://t.co/EBcsff5pYV 9 minutes ago

PA

PA Media A British woman who disappeared during a hiking trip in New Zealand has been found dead https://t.co/btYKzvjGMB 12 minutes ago


