Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi & others pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs
Tributes were paid to bravehearts martyred in Pulwama attack at CRPF's Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi, President Kovind, HM Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh among others took to Twitter and paid tributes to the brave martyrs.
