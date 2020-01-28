Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman

Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on her 'The Batman' co-star Robert Pattinson and insisted he's the perfect actor for the role of the Caped Crusader.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul...

Zoe Kravitz is revealing what it’s like working with Robert Pattinson on The Batman! The...

🦇 dazzledbyrob 🦇 RT @JustJared : . @ZoeKravitz is revealing what it’s like working with Robert Pattinson on #TheBatman ! https://t.co/BFcCNzeflc 3 hours ago

Jonathan RT @NicPolcaro : Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are in love confirmed. I cannot wait to see their chemistry. Such perfect choices for thei… 39 minutes ago