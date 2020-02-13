Global  

Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub'

Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub'

Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub'

Julian Smith MP, who was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary in the PM's cabinet reshuffle, speaks about his plans for the future.
Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'

Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'Outgoing Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said his future plans involve "going to the pub"...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brandon Lewis replaces Julian Smith as NI secretary

Julian Smith, who helped to restore power-sharing at Stormont, was sacked after 204 days in the job.
BBC News - Published


Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government [Video]Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Before the announcement, Mr Smith was asked by a reporter if he was concerned that he might lose his position in the cabinet. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

