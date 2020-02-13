Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub' now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:09s - Published Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub' Julian Smith MP, who was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary in the PM's cabinet reshuffle, speaks about his plans for the future.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub' Outgoing Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said his future plans involve "going to the pub"...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 2 hours ago



Brandon Lewis replaces Julian Smith as NI secretary Julian Smith, who helped to restore power-sharing at Stormont, was sacked after 204 days in the job.

BBC News - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this